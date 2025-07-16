Jauan Jennings sends 5-word message as Trey Smith signs $94 million extension with Chiefs

On July 15, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs and star guard Trey Smith had agreed to a major contract extension just before the franchise tag deadline. The deal reportedly makes Smith the highest paid guard in National Football League history and will be a four year contract worth $94 million.

"Pro-Bowl guard Trey Smith and the Chiefs reached agreement just ahead of today’s franchise-tag deadline on a four-year, $94 million deal that includes $70 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history, ESPN’s sources tell me and @ByNateTaylor It’s the highest-average annual salary and the most guaranteed money ever awarded to an NFL guard." Schefter wrote on X.

Kansas City and Smith then officially announced the signing on the social media platform Instagram shortly after.

"New suit ✔️ New contract ✔️ The same 65 💪" the post was captioned, alongside a set of photos of Smith signing.

In response to that post, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings congratulated Smith for signing the major new contract. Jennings and Smith were former teammates for various seasons together while playing college football for the Tennessee Volunteers.

"Real doggie activity brudda. congrats!" Jennings wrote on Instagram.

Jauan Jennings Instagram Story

Where does Trey Smith's new contract rank amongst other NFL OL?

Smith has proven to be an elite level guard for the Kansas City Chiefs and star QB Patrick Mahomes. Although the Chiefs offensive line did struggle in 2024, Smith was one of the only consistent bright spots and was not a major reason behind the units struggles.

Since entering the league, Smith has also been one of the most durable players in the NFL and for the Chiefs. He has only missed one game in his NFL career, playing 17 games in three of his four seasons in the league, according to Pro Football Reference.

After signing his new contract, Smith is now the seventh highest paid offensive lineman in football in average annual value (AAV). However, the top six feature purely offensive tackles, something that makes him the highest paid offensive guard in the league in AAV.

According to 'Spotrac', Smith will be earning an AAV of $23.5 million per season, with the next highest paid offensive guard being Philadelphia Eagles Landon Dickerson, who is earning an AAV of $21 million per season.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

