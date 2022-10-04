Javonte Williams injury update: How long is the Broncos RB out for? 

The Denver Broncos released a Javonte Williams injury update on Monday. They have confirmed that their running back will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Williams suffered his season-ending knee injury early in the Broncos' Week 4 defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Mike Boone replaced the injured Williams, who was spotted on crutches after the game. Williams' long-term knee injury will pave the way for extended opportunities for Boone and Melvin Gordon over the course of the campaign.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Not only does #Broncos RB Javonte Williams have a torn ACL, but the MRI revealed a a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources say. A significant injury and a long road back. Not only does #Broncos RB Javonte Williams have a torn ACL, but the MRI revealed a a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources say. A significant injury and a long road back.

Williams suffered a knee injury in Week 4 against Las Vegas. The 22-year-old was on a dash in the second quarter before his right knee was clattered into by the Raiders' Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Williams, who put up 28 rushing yards in 10 attempts on Sunday, looked to be in severe discomfort as he left the field. He was using crutches in the locker room, indicating a significant injury.

It was later confirmed that Williams tore his ACL and LCL along with a posterior lateral corner. Hence, Williams' 2022-23 NFL season has unfortunately been cut short.

When will Javonte Williams return to action?

Williams is not expected to return to action anytime soon for the Broncos. An ACL and LCL tear will require surgery on his knee. Generally, athletes who suffer ACL and LCL tears will take up to six to nine months to recover. Given the injury woes for Williams, we expect him to be back in action for the Broncos at the start of next season.

Playing in his second season with Denver, Williams put in some impressive displays. He had racked up 204 rushing yards in 47 attempts but failed to score a touchdown. Williams amassed a total of 26 fantasy points this season before his season-ending injury. Hopefully the young running back can recover from this and come back strong as soon as possible.

