Last week during the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions' season opener, many fans pointed out something odd about Chiefs tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Taylor appeared to be moving before the ball was snapped for a majority of the game, but he wasn't getting called for false starts or offsides.

The NFL sent out a memo saying that they would monitor the situation more. Today, the referees during the Jaguars-Chiefs game have been acting on the matter.

Taylor recorded five penalties for either false starting or being offsides. He was then benched momentarily in the game as head coach Andy Reid took him out.

Taylor did go back into the game after being benched for a bit.

NFL fans were quick to criticize and make fun of the Chiefs and Taylor who they felt was being held accountable today for his early jumps. Fans are starting to think that Taylor isn't worth the contract that the Chiefs signed him for this off-season.

Here's how fans reacted:

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in Week 2 with a tough victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars

While Jawaan Taylor's penalties were a big issue in today's game, they didn't hold Kansas City back as they enjoyed their first victory of the season over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs came out of Jacksonville with a close 17-9 victory.

Jacksonville struck first and got off to a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. Kansas City took the lead when Patrick Mahomes found Skyy Moore on a nine-yard touchdown pass. Jacksonville made it a one-point game as Kansas City led 7-6 heading into the second half.

The game remained a defensive battle in the second half. Mahomes found his favorite target, Travis Kelce, going up eight points on Jacksonville. The Jags scored another field goal but couldn't get any more points on the scoreboard.

Kansas City will now enter the Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a 1-1 record after falling to the Detroit Lions last week.