Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivers 2-word reaction to DK Metcalf’s trade request from Seahawks

DK Metcalf's trade request took many by surprise, including his teammates. On Wednesday, Jaxon Smith-Njigba took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news, sending a short but direct two-word message regarding Metcalf's demand.

"Ayooo wtf," the wide receiver wrote.

After spending only two seasons with Metcalf, Smith-Njigba will probably become the team's WR1. The Seahawks tried to compete in 2024, but the LA Rams won the race and eliminated them, perhaps kicking off a major restructure on the team's roster.

They have already released another veteran wide receiver, Tyler Lockett, and reportedly agreed to Metcalf's request. Geno Smith was reportedly on Pete Carroll's radar for the Las Vegas Raiders, which might mean another loss for the Seahawks and Smith-Njigba.

This comes after Metcalf had the poorest season of his career in terms of games played (15) and receiving touchdowns (five), tying his career low in receptions (66) since his rookie season, and falling short of 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in six years in the league.

Smith-Njigba surpassed him with 17 games played, 100 receptions, 1,130 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Metcalf can still be important for a franchise and if the Seahawks send him to the right situation, he could get a second chance.

3 teams DK Metcalf could thrive on after trade request

DK Metcalf is still 27, meaning he can be impactful again on a different team. He could have a wide variety of options, but Metcalf could shine alongside a young quarterback trying to take his game to the next level.

Here are three teams that could benefit from trading for Metcalf.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation is still tricky, the AFC North team could bring in DK Metcalf to serve as a mentor for George Pickens. The wide receiver's behavior has raised plenty of eyebrows around the league and many think he's missing the right guidance to unlock his game and become an elite pass-catcher in the league.

#2 - New England Patriots

Drake Maye is one of the young quarterbacks in need of a true WR1. Trading for Metcalf could work wonders for the Patriots, who are expected to make some noise this offseason, perhaps both in free agency and on the trade market.

#1 - Carolina Panthers

Another team with a young quarterback who could use a veteran wide receiver to turn things around is the Carolina Panthers. Bryce Young showed that he could be the guy they've been waiting for, but the front office must surround him with the right pieces. DK Metcalf could be another name to add to a list that might include Davante Adams or Cooper Kupp.

