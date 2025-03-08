Jaxon Smith-Njigba in shock after Seahawks trade Geno Smith to Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks’ leading receiver was surprised to learn the team traded away Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the third-round pick in next month’s draft on Friday.

On his X account, Jaxson Smith-Njigba had this to say about the trade.

"Broo I just got up you lying," he wrote, when someone told him the news on his social media account.

Smith-Njigba was Smith’s leading receiver in 2024 with 1,130 yards through the air along with six touchdown passes. The latter is reuniting with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in Vegas.

The QB is coming off a career-best season regarding completion percentage (70.4) and passing yards (4,320). The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year had previously been to two Pro Bowls as the Seahawks' starter in 2022 and 2023.

In 2024, he set a Seahawks single-season franchise record for completion percentage, passing yards, pass completions (407) and pass attempts (578).

Meanwhile, Smith-Njigba, a former third-team All-American, made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his NFL career in 2024.

What triggered the Geno Smith trade?

It seemed as though the Seahawks were trying to hash out a new deal to extend Geno Smith, but as is often the case in these matters, the two sides were at odds in one particular area.

That would be money, with Sports Illustrated reporting that Smith and the Seahawks were about $10 million apart in their negotiations.

Smith is entering the final year of his three-year deal with the Seahawks worth $75 million.

Smith-Njigba also lost some support in the pass-catching department this week with the news that the Seahawks released Tyler Lockett, while DK Metcalf requested a trade.

Sports Illustrated said the club tried to swing a deal with the Raiders involving Metcalf and Maxx Crosby coming to Seattle, though Vegas turned them down.

The Seahawks have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The club seems to be in the market for a quarterback and new receivers, with suggestions that they may trade up to get a quarterback prospect in April’s Draft.

At the moment, Seattle holds the 18th overall selection.

