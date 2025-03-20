Jaxson Dart Draft Rumors: Jets targeting 6'2", 81-TD QB despite Justin Fields addition in free agency

One of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft is Jaxson Dart, who continues to rise up some draft boards. While the number of teams needing a quarterback to immediately start in Week 1 is dwindling, he could be a candidate to sit on the bench and learn behind a starting quarterback.

Ad

The New York Jets have found their quarterback for the 2025 season, signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. However, that doesn't necessarily take them out of drafting a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

ESPN's NFL Nation published an article discussing each team and mentioned that the Jets will not be afraid to draft a quarterback, with the team reportedly showing interest in Jaxson Dart:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The addition of Fields ($30 million guaranteed) won't preclude the Jets from drafting a quarterback. If they have a strong conviction, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger at any point in the draft. There's a lot of Jets buzz surrounding Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaxson Dart played parts of four seasons in college football, including three with the Ole Miss Rebels, and completed 852 of 1,307 passes (65.2%) for 11,970 yards, with 81 passing touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Mel Kiper predicts Jaxson Dart landing Spot

While the New York Jets are considered one of the top potential landing spots for Jaxson Dart, other analysts believe there are additional teams that make sense. In his most recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected Dart to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 9 pick and explained his reasoning.

Ad

"Kellen Moore, former quarterback, new head coach with the New Orleans Saints. You hand pick and bring in my quarterback. We talked about Bo Nix and Sean Payton made sense last year because he saw a little Drew Brees in Bo Nix. If Kellen Moore loves Jaxson Dart you take him at nine." (per On3)

Ad

It would certainly be interesting after the New Orleans Saints spent a fifth-round pick last season on Spencer Rattler and he completed 130-of-228 (57.0%) of his passes for 1,317 yards with four passing touchdowns and five interceptions as a rookie.

With Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler already on the depth chart, it would be intriguing to see how Jaxson Dart might fit into the Big Easy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.