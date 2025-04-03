Jaxson Dart draft rumors: Struggling AFC team predicted to trade into first round for Ole Miss QB

Jaxson Dart is among the many quarterback prospects who could be either a mid-to-late first-round pick or an early second-rounder. And if Chris Trapasso is to be believed, he will be the former.

In a new mock draft, the CBS writer projects that the Cleveland Browns, facing a potentially disastrous quarterback situation with Deshaun Watson injured yet again, will trade back into the first round for the Ole Miss alum. Dart exploded for more than 4,200 yards and nearly 30 touchdowns as a senior:

"The Browns get who they believe can be their quarterback of the future, and make sure they don't miss him, moving from No. 33 to this spot to get him," Trapasso wrote.

If drafted by Cleveland, Dart may already have an immediate supporter. Coach Kevin Stefanski expressed interest in the "very impressive young man" during the NFL annual meeting, praising Rebels assistant and former NFL coach Joe Judge for molding Dart into an NFL-ready quarterback.

Analysts give takes on Browns target Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart's draft stock is rising, with quarterback-needy teams such as the Browns projected to either trade up for him or select him outright. Todd McShay is among those backing this idea, even giving Dart the same grade as another Cleveland target, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders:

"I think Dart could provide massive value to any team with a quarterback need — especially one in the top three, which may be best served taking one of the blue-chip players with its top pick and then grabbing a QB elsewhere," McShay wrote on "The McShay Report."

He also reiterated his belief that Dart shares stylistic similarities with reigning MVP Josh Allen, particularly in his "suddenness" in the pocket and his ability to complete passes under pressure.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Matt Miller has an even bolder prediction: Dart will be a top-10 pick. Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of "Up & Adams," Miller called this notion "hot", contrasting it with Mac Jones' 2021 draft projection, when he was once considered a top-three pick but ultimately fell to No. 15 (from 14:50 in the video below):

"Jaxson Dart going in the Top 10 – and that might be the Saints at nine, it might be a team trading up – that’s the one I’m trying to get the most intel on right now because the buzz on him as just been building."

The 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay from April 24-26.

