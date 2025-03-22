Jaxson Dart lands with Jets in Chad Reuter’s latest mock draft

Quarterback Jaxson Dart began his collegiate journey with USC in 2021. However, after just one season, he transferred to Ole Miss after Lincoln Riley took over as the new head coach of the Trojans. He spent three seasons as the starting quarterback of Ole Miss and recorded 10,617 yards and 72 passing touchdowns.

Dart declared for the 2025 NFL draft and had a great NFL Scouting Combine performance which boosted his draft stocks massively. On Saturday, draft analyst Chad Reuter shared his latest mock draft after the Pro Days.

Dart was projected to land with the New York Jets with the No. 7 overall pick. Reuter explained how Dart could fit in with Aaron Glenn's team. He also praised the quarterback's strengths including his physical strength and work ethic.

"Justin Fields could sign Sam Bradford (Philadelphia, 2016), Mike Glennon (Chicago, 2017), Andy Dalton (Chicago, 2021), Mitch Trubisky (Pittsburgh, 2022) and Kirk Cousins (Atlanta, 2024) as veteran quarterbacks signed to be QB1 until the team selected a passer in the first round," Reuter said.

"In this simulation, the Jets appreciate Dart's physcial traits and work ethic, hoping that he or Fields will step up in a leadership role during 2025 and end the league's longest playoff drought."

The Jets signed Justin Fields on a two-year $40 million contract in the offseason. He will potentially take up the starting quarterback job. Thus, they could potentially look to acquire a young rookie like Dart from the draft and have Fields develop him into a future franchise quarterback.

Chad Reuter is not the only analyst to vouch for the Jets drafting Jaxson Dart

The Ole Miss quarterback is undoubtedly going to be drafted in April. On Friday's episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, analyst Todd McShay talked about how Jaxson Dart could be drafted by the team with the seventh overall pick.

He said there is a 25-30 percent chance that the Jets decide to invest their first-round pick in a future quarterback.

"The Jets could throw us a curveball the first night," McShay said. "Let's just get it out there now, I'm not saying it's going to happen, but I think there's a little bit of love for Jaxson Dart in that building. Let's put a 25-30 percent chance, at most, at this point." (TS-15:oo onwards)

After the Combine, several draft experts project Jaxson Dart as a late first-round to early second-round pick. It will be interesting to see which team decides to acquire the services of the Ole Miss quarterback.

