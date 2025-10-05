  • home icon
  • "Jaxson Dart really might be NYG's savior": NFL fans erupt as Theo Johnson and rookie QB connect for 2 TDs in first half

By Arnold
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:30 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
Jaxson Dart appears to be growing in confidence since getting the starting role for the New York Giants. The rookie quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Theo Johnson in the first half against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 on Sunday, as the Giants duo showed some excellent link-up play.

After Dart and Johnson combined for their second TD against New Orleans, fans had some interesting reactions on social media.

"Jaxson dart really might be the NYG savior," one tweeted.
"Watching good Giants football for the 1st time in almost 10 years," another added.
"Dart to Theo connection gon be a problem for a long time," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"I clowned the Giants over picking dart while Defending Sanders. This dude really is a dawg," one wrote.
"Nice job, Jaxson! I wonder how Russel Wilson is feeling," another added.
"Looks like Giants have finally found a successor to Eli Manning. Dart looks like a franchise QB," a user tweeted.

At the time of writing, Dart completed nine of 14 passes for 87 yards with two touchdowns. The Giants hold a 14-13 lead over the Saints with just under two minutes remaining in the first half.

Jaxson Dart led the Giants to their first win in Week 4 vs. LA Chargers

NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn
The Giants gave Jaxson Dart his first start against the LA Chargers in Week 4. The rookie led his team to a 21-18 win, handing LA its first loss of the season.

It was also the first win of the season for the Giants, who had previously lost three games in a row with Russell Wilson as their starting QB.

Dart went 13 of 20 for 111 yards with one touchdown while also adding 54 yards and one TD on 10 carries against the Chargers. He showed maturity and looked calm with the ball.

The Giants will hope that Dart can lead them to their second win of the season on Sunday.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

