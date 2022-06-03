"I threw a party" - Jay Cutler reveals he celebrated after getting divorce settlement following split from Kristin Cavallari

Jay Cutler disclosed his feelings after getting a divorce settlement following his split from TV personality Kristin Cavallari. The former NFL quarterback spoke about the matter openly on an episode of his podcast entitled Uncut with Jay Cutler, saying that he threw a party after the divorce settlement came through while not recommending divorce for anybody:

“When the settlement came through, I threw a party, so I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me, so it is what it is.”

In the episode, Cutler spoke to the founder of the sports media company Outkick, Clay Travis, who told the quarterback that he’d guaranteed that he’s the first quarterback to get divorced and make money.

Travis said:

“I would guarantee that you are the first quarterback to get divorced and make money in the NFL off the divorce.”

After Cutler commented that he hadn’t heard anyone telling him that, Travis went on to say:

“I guarantee you … cause most guys they get married and they’re cutting checks and they’re done for. I bet you are the first starting quarterback in NFL history to make money on a divorce.”

Cutler married Cavallari in Nashville, Tennessee, in June 2013 in a romantic ceremony. The pair went on to welcome sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

Cutler and Cavallari announced their split in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. More information about the breakup was known when Cavallari accused him of committing “marital misconduct” in her filing for divorce.

Earlier this year, the quarterback made headlines when it was reported that he was allegedly caught “hooking up” with his friend’s wife during a family vacation. Per one insider, the former quarterback’s friend “knows” about the alleged affair and “is pissed off.”

Jay Cutler and his NFL career

Cutler as a member of the Chicago Bears from 2009 - 2016

The former Vanderbilt quarterback spent the first three seasons of his career in the league with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Denver traded him to the Chicago Bears in April 2009, where he’d spent the next eight years of his NFL career.

Chicago cut the signal-caller in 2017, and he was initially set to retire but decided to sign with the Miami Dolphins for the 2017 season. Overall, he threw for 35,133 yards passing, 227 touchdowns, and 160 interceptions in his 12-year NFL career.

