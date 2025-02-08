Jay Glazer drops wild Bo Nix draft story about Sean McVay, Sean Payton

Long before Bo Nix arrived, Fox reporter Jay Glazer had been around to see plenty of the sights in the NFL. He also has heard plenty of the sounds. His recent story at Super Bowl Radio Row is turning heads.

According to a video posted on X by KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM on Thursday, Glazer claimed that he was the middleman between LA Rams coach Sean McVay and Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton in regard to Nix.

Essentially, Payton was under the impression that Nix could have gone to the Rams before the 2024 NFL draft. Glazer was tasked with confirming it.

"Sean knew about Bo Nix the day of his Pro Day," Glazer said. "Literally back then… he kept calling me, and somebody had given him some bad information that the Rams were trying to trade up for Bo Nix. I’m like, ‘Dude, they’re not.’ He was convinced … and he was driving me crazy, he was calling me a million times.

"I'm like, 'Bro, I’m telling you you’re good, nobody in front of you has him.' I literally called Sean McVay, and I said, ‘Do me a favor. … Can I let Sean Payton know that you’re not trading up? Because this dude ain’t going to sleep for like five more days and he’s driving me crazy.’ I think Sean McVay at first (said), ‘Wait another couple of days then you can do it.'"

So, McVay didn't mind letting Sean Payton squirm but ultimately gave him the scoop about what the Rams were going to do at quarterback.

Sean McVay's team picked Jared Verse at 19. To get Nix, McVay's Rams would have needed to trade up to get ahead of the Broncos at 12.

Bo Nix-less Rams left in the dark on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford at NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Nix and the Denver Broncos have taken the world by storm. Aside from Jayden Daniels, Nix has proven to be the winningest quarterback of the 2024 NFL draft class.

Meanwhile, Sean McVay's Rams sit wondering if Matthew Stafford will retire. Had they selected Bo Nix instead of Jared Verse, they'd be covered. However, now they sit almost at his mercy.

Of course, while Verse did win Defensive Rookie of the Year, his existence on the team doesn't fix the impending quarterback problem. At some point, the LA Rams will need to address their quarterback solution.

