"Jay Glazer is a fraud": Infamous former Chargers QB labels NFL insider a 'con man'

Jay Glazer has cemented his position in the world of sports broadcasting, be it MMA or football. The current NFL insider for Fox Sports has also been truthful regarding his battles with mental health issues. However, former Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf calls it all a sham.

Leaf was drafted second overall by the Chargers in the 1998 NFL draft. However, Leaf had several legal issues and injuries that prevented reach his potential. After signing with three other franchises in the next four years, Leaf retired in 2002.

Recently, Glazer sat down with 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps to discuss mental health issues on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press.’ And Leaf did not take long to call out the FOX NFL insider. The former QB took to X (previously Twitter) to air his grievances.

“Glazer is a fraud when it comes to anything mental health or wellness related," Leaf said.

Leaf used strong words to signify his feelings for the Fox NFL insider but did not stop there.

"He uses it for his benefit and really isn’t invested in any of it unless it benefits him and his brand.”

Leaf levelled serious accusations against Glazer amounting to generating profit from a serious cause. The former Chargers QB also put into perspective Glazer’s association with Phelps. Leaf further wrote:

“Phelps is an inspiration but it gives me pause that he muddies his mind with that con man.”

There has been no response from Jay Glazer or Michael Phelps regarding the accusations made by the former Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys.

A lot has changed between Jay Glazer and Ryan Leaf

Ryan Leaf battled through mental health problems and addictions in the past. Previously, on numerous occasions, he cited the support of Jay Glazer being instrumental in recovery, as per Awful Announcing.

Leaf also credited Jay Glazer as being the one responsible for him landing several broadcasting jobs at ESPN and SiriusXM in 2018 and 2019. However, something has gone amiss in their relationship, and Leaf has to resort to publicly accusing Glazer.