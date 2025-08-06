  • home icon
  Jaycee Horn sends 5-word message hours after Panthers CB's car accident while heading to joint practice against Browns

Jaycee Horn sends 5-word message hours after Panthers CB's car accident while heading to joint practice against Browns

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:59 GMT
Jaycee Horn sends 5-word message hours after Panthers CB's car accident while heading to joint practice against Browns

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, while driving to the team’s facility in Charlotte for a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. The crash occurred just outside Bank of America Stadium in rainy conditions.

Hours after, Horn shared his take on X, writing:

"I’m straight ! Nun major thank god."
At the time of the crash, Jaycee Horn was alone in the vehicle.

No one involved was transported by emergency medical personnel. Horn received a few stitches in his left thumb but avoided serious injury.

He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice but was seen on the sidelines, interacting with teammates. Currently, Horn is day-to-day and will be monitored closely.

The Panthers CB will miss the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Browns but may return sometime before the regular season starts.

Dave Canales confirms Jaycee Horn’s injury after car accident

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales addressed the media following Jaycee Horn’s car accident on August 6.

“I’m glad that Jaycee was OK,” Canales said. “He did have to have a few stitches in his left thumb area. So they got that all cleaned up and sutured up. It doesn’t seem like anything else happened, but we’re just gonna kind of evaluate him each day”
In March 2025, the Carolina Panthers signed Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive back in league history.

Horn had the best year of his career in 2024, notching a career-high 68 tackles, 13 pass break-ups, two sacks, and one interception, earning him a Pro Bowl nod. Passes thrown his way in coverage resulted in a 51% completion rate, marked second-best in the NFL.

Horn’s deal surpasses previous top cornerback contracts, including those of Jalen Ramsey and Patrick Surtain II, and also makes him the highest-paid Panther, edging out DT Derrick Brown.

Edited by Gio Vergara
