Jayden Daniels drops 6-word message to Alexander Ovechkin after linking up with Washington Capitals star

Jayden Daniels reacted to his meeting with the Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin. During their NFL offseason, the American quarterback has been having a good time, spending time watching the Washington Capitals' playoff against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Commanders QB cheered for the Capitals, met Alexander Ovechkin and even a picture with him. The Washington Capitals shared a picture of Jayden Daniels and Alexander Ovechkin on Instagram, which was reshared by the Commanders QB on his Instagram story.
Along with the pictures, Daniels lauded praise on the NHL star:
"the greatest to ever do it"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Alexander Ovechkin was remarkable in the playoff game, recording two goals and assisted one to help the Capitals to a 3-2 win.
Daniels was donning the Washington Capitals jersey while having a good time with his friends.
Washington Commanders share a hilarious post featuring Jayden Daniels
On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders grabbed NFL fans’ attention as they shared a hilarious video on X (formerly Twitter). They posted a short clip of Jayden Daniels running towards the door of the team's training center in a hurry with his shoes in hand.
Sharing the clip, the Commanders wrote:
"someone's excited to be back..."
Jayden Daniels became the first-round second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders and was phenomenal in his rookie season. The 24-year-old recorded 3,568 passing yards and was awarded the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The Washington Commanders had a phenomenal season in 2024. They ended the regular season with a 12-5 record and won the first two games of the playoffs.
However, they lost to eventual Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, who clinched the Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. In the postseason, Jayden Daniels played three games and recorded 822 yards in passing.
Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.