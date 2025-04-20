Jayden Daniels drops blunt advice for Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and QBs of 2025 draft class after rookie year success 

The Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ever since his arrival in Washington, he has transformed the franchise completely.

The LSU product led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season. Daniels arguably had the best rookie season ever for a quarterback.

Unfortunately, his performance last year has raised the expectations for the quarterbacks of the 2025 draft class. Players like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, and other prospects will be compared to Daniels, which might not be fair to them.

Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden recently interviewed Daniels and asked him to give advice to the upcoming group of rookie quarterbacks.

“Man, I think probably the main thing I say is like you got to earn everything," Daniels said. "Like no matter where you got drafted at, you still got to go in there as soon as you get drafted, as soon as you go in that locker room you got to earn the respect of your teammates especially the vets."

"They've been doing it at a high level some for some time, so, you know they going to look to you like 'Okay, what is this kid made about?' So, you just go ahead and keep your work ethic... and go in there and respect your vets."

Having players like Bobby Wagner and Zach Ertz contributed significantly to the Commanders' success last season. Both of them were impressed by Daniels, and when the veterans believe in the quarterback, the team will likely perform well.

Hopefully, Ward, Sanders, and other quarterbacks entering the league will be able to do the same.

Commanders have set up Jayden Daniels for success

Jayden Daniels: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Source: Getty

Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 record in his rookie season. In 17 regular-season games, he threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. The 24-year-old quarterback completed 69% of his throws while rushing for 891 yards and six touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry.

The Commanders know they can win a Super Bowl with Daniels. As a result, they are trying to maximize their chances of making a run while their quarterback is still on his rookie deal.

Washington traded for Deebo Samuel Sr. and Laremy Tunsil in the offseason while re-signing key veterans like Ertz and Wagner. As of now, they might not be better than the Philadelphia Eagles, but given how good Daniels was in his rookie season, the Commanders are still a legitimate Super Bowl contender next season.

