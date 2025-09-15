  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jayden Daniels injury update: Adam Schefter gives key insight on Commanders QB's availability in Week 3 game vs. Raiders

Jayden Daniels injury update: Adam Schefter gives key insight on Commanders QB's availability in Week 3 game vs. Raiders

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 15, 2025 18:50 GMT
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn
Adam Schefter gives key insight on Jayden Daniels' availability in Week 3 - Source: Imagn

The Washington Commanders are sweating on the fitness of quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of their Week 3 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Ad

The Pro Bowl quarterback made an excellent start to the season, passing for 233 yards and a touchdown in a home win over the New York Giants in their Week 1 clash. While he was underwhelming in the following game against the Green Bay Packers, he was seen limping after the game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed Daniels' injury on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, providing an update on his status for the Week 3 clash against the Raiders.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The other quarterback to watch today will be Jayden Daniels. He obviously came up a little limpy on Thursday night in Green Bay, and I think they did some testing over the weekend. I believe Dan Quinn will address the media today, and we’ll see what that is.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Whether his status for Sunday is in question at all, I don’t know yet. I don’t think it’s serious in any kind of way, but I do think we’re going to hear something there regarding some sort of issue with Jayden Daniels. That’s my sense of things, and we’ll see how that plays out. They’re working through it right now.”
Ad
Ad

The former LSU Tigers star had a stellar rookie season last year and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He tied former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (14) for the most wins by a rookie quarterback.

NFL network insider shares update on Jayden Daniels' injury

While Adam Schefter said Jayden Daniels' injury is not too serious, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pro Bowler was diagnosed with a sprained ankle after Thursday's loss against the Packers.

Ad

Rapoport echoed Schefter's words, claiming it wasn't a long-term injury for Daniels, but he is in doubt for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Amid the injury concerns, Daniels reflected on the loss against the Packers, dismissing any need for panic after the Week 2 clash.

"I wouldn't expect anyone in this locker room to hit the panic button," Daniels said. "We faced a really good team, and we came up short. So, we're moving on to the next game."

While the Commanders will be hoping for a swift return for Daniels, they won't be risking him for Sunday's game.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications