Jayden Daniels injury update: Adam Schefter gives key insight on Commanders QB's availability in Week 3 game vs. Raiders

The Washington Commanders are sweating on the fitness of quarterback Jayden Daniels ahead of their Week 3 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.The Pro Bowl quarterback made an excellent start to the season, passing for 233 yards and a touchdown in a home win over the New York Giants in their Week 1 clash. While he was underwhelming in the following game against the Green Bay Packers, he was seen limping after the game.ESPN’s Adam Schefter discussed Daniels' injury on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Monday, providing an update on his status for the Week 3 clash against the Raiders.“The other quarterback to watch today will be Jayden Daniels. He obviously came up a little limpy on Thursday night in Green Bay, and I think they did some testing over the weekend. I believe Dan Quinn will address the media today, and we’ll see what that is.“Whether his status for Sunday is in question at all, I don’t know yet. I don’t think it’s serious in any kind of way, but I do think we’re going to hear something there regarding some sort of issue with Jayden Daniels. That’s my sense of things, and we’ll see how that plays out. They’re working through it right now.”The former LSU Tigers star had a stellar rookie season last year and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He tied former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (14) for the most wins by a rookie quarterback.NFL network insider shares update on Jayden Daniels' injuryWhile Adam Schefter said Jayden Daniels' injury is not too serious, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pro Bowler was diagnosed with a sprained ankle after Thursday's loss against the Packers.Rapoport echoed Schefter's words, claiming it wasn't a long-term injury for Daniels, but he is in doubt for Sunday's game against the Raiders.Amid the injury concerns, Daniels reflected on the loss against the Packers, dismissing any need for panic after the Week 2 clash.&quot;I wouldn't expect anyone in this locker room to hit the panic button,&quot; Daniels said. &quot;We faced a really good team, and we came up short. So, we're moving on to the next game.&quot;While the Commanders will be hoping for a swift return for Daniels, they won't be risking him for Sunday's game.