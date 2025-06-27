Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina reacts as QB shines in new Commanders jersey ahead of Year 2 

Jayden Daniels is preparing for his second year with the Washington Commanders after an impressive start to his NFL journey, culminating in becoming the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

On Thursday, the NFL shared a post on Instagram. They posted a few pictures of Jayden Daniels in a new Commanders jersey. Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, reacted to the post with two fire emojis:

Daniels, who was the first-round second pick in the 2024 NFL draft, recorded 3,568 yards and 25 passing touchdowns last season. The Commanders were just one win shy of making it to the Super Bowl.

In the regular season, the Commanders wrapped up with a 12-5 overall record. They had an impressive win streak of five games toward the end of the season.

Jayden Daniels shares his favorite rookie season moment

Last weekend, Jayden Daniels joined Joe Montana and Dan Marino for "The QB Playbook" discussion at Fanatics Fest, in which he was asked to share his favorite play from his rookie season.

He picked up his touchdown pass in Week 16, which helped the Commanders win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Beating Philly at home,” Daniels said via ThePhillySpecialShow.com. “It was just because of how the game went. It was a great team that we were facing with a great defense. I had thrown a pick the drive before so I had another chance to go out there and make it up. Obviously that last play to be able to hit that pass to Jamison Crowder. So that’s probably my favorite play of the season last year.”

Washington played two games against Philadelphia during the 2024 regular season. The Commanders were defeated in the Week 10 matchup but successfully got their revenge in Week 16.

Daniels and Co. managed to qualify for the NFC Championship Game, but their Super Bowl run came to an end after the Eagles defeated them in the decisive game.

The Commanders will start the 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the New York Giants. They are scheduled to face the Eagles in Week 16 and again in Week 18 next season.

