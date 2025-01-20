Jayden Daniels' mom starts rallying support for Commanders ahead of championship showdown vs Eagles

Regina Jackson is wasting no time in garnering support for her son Jayden Daniels. Ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, Regina is rallying supporters to make the trip to Philadelphia. It is a 3-hour and 140-mile journey between the two cities.

"Alright fans. Here he comes. We need your support. Train, plane or automobile. Let's get there," Regina wrote on X on Sunday.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his impressive rookie campaign with his biggest win, a 45-31 upset over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Regina Jackson was in attendance to watch her son lead the Commanders. Daniels was instrumental in the victory, throwing for two touchdowns, 299 yards passing, and 51 yards rushing.

Regina Jackson is also an NFL agent

In addition to being a proud mother of Jayden Daniels, Regina Jackson is also an NFL players’ agent. She had been working towards certification and became an NFLPA-certified agent last year. She met former college football quarterback Javon Daniels in 2000, and they have two children together. Both parents can regularly be seen rooting for their son at Washington Commanders games.

She was mentioned in an investigation into Arizona State's recruiting violations from 2020. Jackson allegedly arranged unofficial visits for recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic when such visits were not permitted. After Daniels transferred to LSU, Jackson was critical of the Arizona State program.

Commanders to play in their first NFC championship game in 33 years

The upcoming showdown is the first time the Washington franchise will feature in an NFC championship game in 33 years.

The last time the Commanders were in this game was in the 1991/92 season, also the last time they won the Super Bowl. That season, they defeated last week’s opponents, Detroit Lions, in the championship game 41-10. Quarterback Mark Rypien had an MVP performance in Super Bowl XXVI and dominated the first half with a 17-0 lead. They eventually won the game 37-24.

As the higher seed, this year’s NFC championship game would be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles.

To combat the Eagles fanbase and the heavy odds against the Commanders, Jackson is rallying Commanders fans to make the short commute to take over the game.

