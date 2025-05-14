Jayden Daniels' mother Regina sends 3-word message in Spanish as Commanders land spot for NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Spain

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina, is eager to see her son lead the Washington Commanders into their first-ever regular season game in Spain. The Commanders will square off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 of the 2025 season, on Nov. 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid as part of the seven international games next season.

When the NFL announced that Washington would play its first game in Spain, Regina shared the news on her Instagram story, while adding a three-word message in Spanish.

"Cinco in Madrid," Regina wrote on her IG story.

Image via _mz_jackson Instagram

The Commanders-Dolphins game will be the last of the seven international games next season. It is also the first time an NFL game will be held in Spain.

Here is the full schedule for the foreign games:

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil (at Arena Corinthians)

Week 4: Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland (at Croke Park)

Week 5: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns in London, England (at Wembley Stadium)

Week 6: Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets in London, England (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 7: LA Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England (at Wembley Stadium)

Week 10: Atlanta Falcons vs Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany (at Olympic Stadium)

Week 11: Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain (at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium)

Jayden Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 season with Commanders

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels - Source: Imagn

The Washington Commanders took Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He won the Heisman Trophy in his final collegiate season at LSU.

Daniels transitioned into the pro league expertly, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He earned 49 of 50 first-place votes.

In his first season with the Commanders, Daniels racked up 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 891 rushing yards and six TDs in the regular season, helping the team qualify for the playoffs with a 12-5 record.

Daniels went on to lead Washington to the NFC championship game, where his team lost to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles.

