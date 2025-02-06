Jayden Daniels reacts as Myles Garrett shows interest in playing for Commanders

The Washington Commanders star quarterback appears to be 100% on board should his team make a trade for Myles Garrett.

On Thursday’s Up and Adams show, Jayden Daniels responded to the Cleveland Browns defensive end, who said that playing with the young QB would appeal to him.

From one of the best defensive players in the league... It’s a good feeling when your peers respect you like that, says Daniels.

On February 3, Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Browns, the only team that the 29-year-old Arlington native has ever known.

Daniels added that he and Garrett had not spoken to each other since the Browns and Commanders squared off in Week 5 of the 2024 regular season, saying they discussed their mutual respect for one another on that occasion. Washington came away with a 34-13 victory with Daniels going 14/25 for 238 yards, with a touchdown and one interception.

Both Garrett and Daniels were selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl, with the former being named a First-team All-Pro for the fourth time in his NFL career.

Where would Myles Garrett fit in with the Commanders

Adding Garrett would provide the Commanders with experience at the defensive end spot and some much-needed depth.

Dante Fowler led Washington with 10.5 sacks in 2024 but is set to become a free agent who turns 31 and hasn’t been consistent during his NFL career from one season to the next. In addition to that, Garrett has a lot more versatility than Fowler, with the latter good but not great at most things aside from the pass rush.

Garrett would be one of the featured players on Washington’s defensive line should he join them in the off-season, with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, showing plenty of promise last season. Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year would open up all sorts of possibilities for Quinn, a defensive specialist who groomed the likes of Micah Parsons into an elite linebacker.

Having Garrett at their disposal in the NFC Championship Game might have enabled the Commanders to put up a better fight than the one we witnessed. Throughout the 60 minutes, Washington simply had no answer for the Philadelphia Eagles' ground game, as Saquon Barkley averaged 7.9 yards per carry with three scores.

A player like Myles Garrett would not only add more depth to their D-line, but he’s also a solid run-stopper on the front lines.

Last season, Garrett led the Browns with 22 tackles for losses.

