Jayden Daniels shares "most important" advice for Cam Ward's NFL debut season

Washington Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels recently shared his "most important" advice to Tennessee Titans QB and No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cameron Ward.

"Most important on field, have fun. Just have fun. I mean, it's this. Everybody's experience will be different. And, you know, obviously attack the week as much as possible, but just go out there and have fun and, you know, enjoy playing the game that you play since you were a kid." (04:26)

Daniels emerged in his rookie campaign last season as one of the very best players in the National Football League. What was even more impressive was how he seemed to always be under control, calm, and enjoying himself, even against some of the very best defensive units in the entire league.

In his first season in the NFL, Daniels finished the regular season with 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 891 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. Daniels led his team to the NFC Championship game, where the club eventually lost to the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. He was awarded the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler as well.

Can Cam Ward have a similar season as Jayden Daniels did in 2024?

Ward has the talent and ability to make an instant impact in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans. He is an accurate QB with a major arm and is a great play maker with the football in his hands.

Although the Titans were the worst team in the National Football League in 2024, it could be argued that the main reason for these struggles was the play at the QB position. Will Levis and Mason Rudolph both performed terribly in 2024 and struggled to move the football down the field or into the hands of their elite playmakers.

For Ward, he is entering a system with talent on the offensive unit. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard are two experienced and talented playmakers who can positively impact games when they are given adequate opportunities. With a new, elite QB in Tennessee, it would not be surprising to see the Titans take a major step forward in 2025.

