Jayden Daniels shows up as pallbearer at late NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy's funeral 

On April 26, Jayden Daniels attended the funeral of his former LSU teammate, Kyren Lacy. He was a pallbearer for his late friend, showing up one last time to honor his memory. Posting a picture of Lacy's coffin on Instagram, the Washington Commanders QB wrote,

"Till next time brudda."

He also included some heart emojis and a prayer emoji in his message with the hashtag:

"Don't Play."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @thatkidjayden)

Malik Nabers, Lacy's former LSU teammate, was also at the funeral. Currently, he plays for the Giants.

Jayden Daniels was seen with a framed No. 2 Commanders jersey that had "Lacy" on the back. This was a special way to honor Kyren Lacy since #2 was the 24-year-old's jersey number when he played for LSU.

LSU coach Brian Kelly also got emotional at Kyren Lacy’s funeral. He said,

"I’m gonna miss my wingman."

In LSU, Jayden Daniels and Kyren Lacy played together for a year, between 2022 to 2023. Jayden was the QB and Kyren was a WR. During Jayden’s Heisman-winning season in 2023, Kyren Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and scored 7 TDs.

Lacy sadly passed away on April 12, 2025.

As per ESPN report, police reported that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot after crashing his car during a police chase in Houston, Texas. The chase started after a domestic dispute.

Kyren was supposed to appear before a grand jury soon for a fatal car accident, which happened in December 2024.

The saddest part is Lacy had declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He was expected to be picked in the later rounds. Lacy finished his LSU career with 866 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns in his last season.

Kyren Lacy surprised Jayden Daniels after the 2024 NFL Draft

In the 2024 NFL Draft, LSU's star QB, Jayden Daniels, was picked (second overall) by the Washington Commanders. Just after Daniels and Malik Nabers were drafted, Lacy made a surprise video call to them. He told them,

"I'm proud of y'all boys."

Daniels and Nabers cheered him on too, saying, "You're next, though."

Both hoped that Lacy would soon join them in the NFL.

Now, in April 2025, watching that video feels heartbreaking.

Rest in peace, Kyren Lacy.

