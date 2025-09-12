"Jayden Daniels sophomore slump is inevitable": NFL fans roast Commanders QB after "atrocious" outing vs. Packers on TNF

All eyes were on Jayden Daniels as the Washington Commanders fell 27-18 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The young quarterback struggled under relentless pressure from Green Bay’s defensive front, which included a dominant Micah Parsons disrupting every play in sight.Daniels’ usual mobility was neutralized as the Packers took away his running lanes and forced him into a series of errant throws. The offensive line didn't hold up, and Kliff Kingsbury’s attempts to simplify reads did little to stop the bleeding.Daniels finished with a stat line that looked decent on paper for about 15 minutes, but the performance left fans furious. One NFL fan said,&quot;Jayden Daniels was absolutely atrocious tonight. Of course, he stat-padded his way into a decent box score for 15 minutes though.&quot;garrett @jalenreagorsLINKJayden Daniels was absolutely atrocious tonight. Of course, he stat-padded his way into a decent box score for 15 minutes though.Another fan said, &quot;Jayden Daniels AND Bo Nix sophomore slump incoming. Hate watch has begun.&quot;Trevor⚡️ @treeland__LINKJayden Daniels AND Bo Nix sophomore slump incoming. Hate watch has begun.One X user tweeted, &quot;Jayden Daniels is hot garbage. Deebo is open almost every play but he keeps going for the long ball and making horrible throws.&quot;Daniel Boone @danielboone98LINKJayden Daniels is hot garbage. Deebo is open almost every play but he keeps going for the long ball and making horrible throws&quot;Jayden Daniels sophomore slump is inevitable,&quot; tweeted another.MARK @markiscool64LINKJayden Daniels sophomore slump is inevitable&quot;I’m so pleased the people might finally be seeing how mid Jayden Daniels is,&quot; one more fan said.Entertainment720Economy @E720EconomyLINKI’m so pleased the people might finally be seeing how mid Jayden Daniels is.&quot;Drake Maye &gt; Bo Nix &gt; JJ McCarthy &gt; Caleb Williams &gt; Jayden Daniels The tank is in for Arch Manning,&quot; tweeted one more.Commanders vs. Packers highlightsThe Packers continued their surprising start to the 2025 season with a convincing victory over the Commanders on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. After opening a statement win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, the Packers became just the fifth team in Super Bowl era history to beat two 12-win squads in their first two games.QB Jordan Love threw for 292 yards, including 214 in the first half alone. Tucker Kraft broke out with six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Defensive end Micah Parsons was unbelievable, and fans and analysts still couldn't believe why Jerry Jones and the Cowboys traded him. He recorded a half-sack, three QB hits, and drew penalties disrupting Washington’s rhythm.The Commanders’ offense struggled with Jayden Daniels held to 17 rushing yards and 200 passing yards under constant pressure. Multiple injuries, including Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) and Noah Brown (groin), only worsened matters.Green Bay dominated, gaining 406 yards and exposing holes in Washington’s defense. The Packers now sit 2-0, while the Commanders fall 1-1.