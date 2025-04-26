Jayden Higgins' GF Kiersten Schmitt sends 4-word message as Iowa State WR reunites with Jaylin Noel in Texans

Jayden Higgins' girlfriend, Kiersten Schmitt, reacted to the wide receiver joining his college teammate, Jaylin Noel, on the same NFL team. On Friday, during the second day of the 2025 NFL draft, the Houston Texans picked both Iowa State players.

Ad

They selected Jayden Higgins as the 34th pick in Round 2, and then in the third round selected Jaylin Noel. Both played for Iowa State for the last two seasons.

Higgins' girlfriend, Kiersten Schmitt, reshared a post from Pro Football Focus along with a four-word caption that read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You can't separate them."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kiersten Schmitt's instagram story/@kiersten.schmitt

Higgins became the first pick of the Houston Texans in the 2025 NFL draft, while he is the 34th overall pick. The Texans had two picks in Round 2 and three in Round 3. In Round 2, they also selected Aireontae Ersery. In Round 3, their 79th pick was Jaylin Noel.

Ad

Trending

Jayden Higgins elated to join Texans with Jaylin Noel

Jayden Higgins also shared his excitement to join the Texans with his fellow teammate Jaylin Noel. On Friday, he reshared a post from Cyclonefb on his Instagram story along with a caption that reads:

"Stop playing!!! You already know what we on my brotha"

Higgins' Instagram story/@chill.j5

Noel was very emotional after learning about his selection for the team. The Houston Texans have shared a video on their Instagram account of the wide receiver. After hearing his name on the draft list, Noel couldn't stop his tears and crying while celebrating the big moment with his family.

Ad

Ad

It was an emotional day for Higgins as well. He also had tears in his eyes after the selection. Higgins even shared a video on his Instagram account expressing his excitement about playing for the Houston Texans.

"I am so excited to be a Texan. Cannot wait to get out there,"Higgins said.

Ad

Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins played for Iowa State for two years. Noel played for the college team from 2021 to 2024, while Higgins joined it in 2023 after spending two years (2021 and 2022) with Eastern Kentucky.

Both the wide receivers hold an impressive record in their college career and will look to continue that in their NFL journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.