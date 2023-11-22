Jayden Reed injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Fantasy Football Week 12

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was added to the injury report with a chest injury ahead of Week 12.

Reed was a surprise addition to the injury report on Tuesday ahead of the Packers' Thanksgiving road game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. So, what is his status ahead of Week 12?

Jayden Reed injury update

Jayden Reed was on the injury report on Tuesday with a chest injury.

Reed was completely healthy in Green Bay's Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers but felt some discomfort after the game. It became more of an issue on Tuesday, which is why he was added to the injury report, according to beat reporter Tom Silverstein.

"LaFleur said that Jayden Reed identified discomfort after the game but didn't think it was anything. He said it became more of an issue Tuesday and so they put him on the injury report with a chest injury."

Reed was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday. Matt LaFleur says the receiver felt the chest was becoming more of an issue and so his status for Thursday is up in the air.

What happened to Jayden Reed?

Jayden Reed suffered a chest injury during the Green Bay Packers Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although Reed was able to play the entire game, on Tuesday, the chest injury flared up and got worse which put him on the injury report.

“He came in today and felt like it was a problem,” LaFleur said.

When will Jayden Reed return?

Although Jayden Reed was on the injury report on Tuesday, the wide receiver was not ruled out of Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions in Week 12.

If Reed can play through the chest injury it will be a much-needed boost to the Packers offense which is dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Along with Reed, Green Bay has wide receivers Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks and running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on the injury report.

This season, Reed has caught 32 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns.

If the rookie wide receiver can't posiibly play, the Packers will need to rely on Watson and Romeo Doubs even more.

