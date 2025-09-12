Jayden Reed injury update: Packers WR exits game after taking nasty blow vs. Commanders on TNF

Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed had an unfortunate moment during their Week 2 showdown against the Washington Commanders. In the first quarter of the game, he injured himself and had to be taken to the locker room.As per reports, Jayden Reed injured his shoulder and is questionable to return to the field. This means that the Packers might have to play the rest of the game without one of their top receivers.NFL analyst and trained sports surgeon Deepak Chona also came forward to discuss Reed's injury. According to him, the wide receiver could potentially miss a few weeks if he ended up with a clavicle fracture.&quot;#Packers Jayden Reed shoulder injury. AC sprain typically would be a short term impact. Hopefully not clavicle fracture, which would usually mean surgery + 4-6 wks out. Fingers crossed for good news,&quot; Chona wrote in a tweet on X.In the first quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love lobbed a deep ball down the field while targeting Reed. The WR ran a corner route but was tackled by Commanders safety Quan Martin. His touchdown was called back for a penalty, and he landed with impact on his right arm.Reed was able to jog his way to the sidelines before being checked on by medical officials. At the end of the first quarter, the Packers lead the game 7-0.