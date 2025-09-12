  • home icon
  • Jayden Reed injury update: Packers WR exits game after taking nasty blow vs. Commanders on TNF

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 12, 2025 01:09 GMT
Green Bay Packers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed had an unfortunate moment during their Week 2 showdown against the Washington Commanders. In the first quarter of the game, he injured himself and had to be taken to the locker room.

As per reports, Jayden Reed injured his shoulder and is questionable to return to the field. This means that the Packers might have to play the rest of the game without one of their top receivers.

NFL analyst and trained sports surgeon Deepak Chona also came forward to discuss Reed's injury. According to him, the wide receiver could potentially miss a few weeks if he ended up with a clavicle fracture.

"#Packers Jayden Reed shoulder injury. AC sprain typically would be a short term impact. Hopefully not clavicle fracture, which would usually mean surgery + 4-6 wks out. Fingers crossed for good news," Chona wrote in a tweet on X.
In the first quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love lobbed a deep ball down the field while targeting Reed. The WR ran a corner route but was tackled by Commanders safety Quan Martin. His touchdown was called back for a penalty, and he landed with impact on his right arm.

Reed was able to jog his way to the sidelines before being checked on by medical officials. At the end of the first quarter, the Packers lead the game 7-0.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Brad Taningco
