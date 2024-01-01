Jayden Reed injury update vs Vikings: What happened to Packers WR?

Jayden Reed played a pivotal role for the Packers against the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. He was electric on New Year's eve but in doing so, he seems to have exacerbated an injury.

In the first half, the rookie wide receiver was the go-to weapon for Jordan Love as he caught six passes for 89 yards and yielded two touchdowns. But during the second of his scores, he had to break through some tackles that looks to have inflamed his chest injury.

Jayden Reed update for the Packers vs the Vikings on SNF

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coming into the second half, Jayden Reed was listed as questionable to return due to his chest injury. His efforts were critical in giving Green Bay a 23-3 halftime lead and Matt LaFleur would have been counting on him to shake off the injury. Eventually, though, he was ruled out for the rest of the matchday.

Expand Tweet

The wide receiver has been on and off the injury report with this chest injury since Week 12 and the Packers might have wanted to preserve him for upcoming challenges. He did not receive any separate medical attention as per what was informed on the game broadcast, but it looks like Green Bay did not want to take a risk with him.

If Green Bay wins out, including holding out for a win against Minnesota, they will make it to the playoffs. For most of the year, it has been in doubt if they will play in the posteason. But after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, the Packers know their destiny is in their own hands.

Expand Tweet

With them being the youngest team in the league and crucial players like Christian Watson already out, Green Bay might want to keep their wide receivers wrapped in cotton wool.

Bears will hope to play the Lions role this year in the NFC North

If the Packers win against the Vikings, they will go into the final game of the season knowing that a win will see them past the regular season. They were in a similar position last year, but the Detroit Lions came to the Lambeau Field and defeated them in the ulimate match of the season. In doing so, they denied Green Bay a postseason spot, which went to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pete Carroll's team are their final foe for the last spot in the NFC this year as well. Chicago, who have struggled against Green Bay for many seasons, will hope to defeat their old rivals to deny them the playoff spot.