Jayden Reed's gf Aneisha Cox takes on 9/11 challenge with Packers' "strong" wives and girlfriends

In honor of the horrific events that occurred on September 11, 2001, Jayden Reed's girlfriend Aneisha Cox took part in an event marking the 24th anniversary. Cox shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she documented a stair climbing challenge along with other wives and girlfriends of Green Bay Packers players.She shared her stair climbing journey and then added a caption, adding how proud she was of her friends for also completing the challenge.&quot;so proud of my girls. challenge complete!&quot;- Aneisha Cox wroteAneisha Cox, girlfriend of Jayden Reed, shared an event that she took participated in honor of 9/11. (Photo via Aneisha Cox's Instagram Story)Citizens across the United States participate in gyms and workout centers in the challenge. Each year citizens climb 110 flights of stairs to represent the World Trade Center and the climb first responders took as they ran into the towers to save lives.Jayden Reed's GF Aneisha Cox shared unique gameday outfitGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed embarked on his third season in the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The Packers kicked off Week 1 of the NFL season with a commanding 27-13 win over the NFC North rival Detroit Lions.The third year wide receiver out of Michigan State had support from girlfriend Aneisha Cox as he took the field for the new season. Cox, who was recently crowned, Miss Wisconsin, showed off her unique gameday outfit in a post on Instagram.She wore a custom green skirt that represented Reed's number 11 Green Bay Packers jersey. She paired it with a white button-down shirt and a custom football purse.&quot;Thought I came to play?&quot;- Aneisha Cox wrote in the caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJayden Reed played 18 offensive snaps for a total of three catches and 45 yards and one touchdown. During the game though, Reed suffered a foot injury that caused him to miss practice on Monday. As of Thursday though, the 25-year-old was removed from the injury report and appears to be good to go for Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders.Reed is looking to build off a solid season in 2024 when he had 64 catches for a total of 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns.