Jayden Reed's gf Aneisha Cox takes on 9/11 challenge with Packers' "strong" wives and girlfriends

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:35 GMT
Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed's girlfriend, Aneisha Cox honored the victims of 9/11. (Photos via Jayden Reed's Instagram/Aneisha Cox's Instagram)

In honor of the horrific events that occurred on September 11, 2001, Jayden Reed's girlfriend Aneisha Cox took part in an event marking the 24th anniversary. Cox shared a video on her Instagram Story in which she documented a stair climbing challenge along with other wives and girlfriends of Green Bay Packers players.

She shared her stair climbing journey and then added a caption, adding how proud she was of her friends for also completing the challenge.

"so proud of my girls. challenge complete!"- Aneisha Cox wrote
Aneisha Cox, girlfriend of Jayden Reed, shared an event that she took participated in honor of 9/11. (Photo via Aneisha Cox's Instagram Story)

Citizens across the United States participate in gyms and workout centers in the challenge. Each year citizens climb 110 flights of stairs to represent the World Trade Center and the climb first responders took as they ran into the towers to save lives.

Jayden Reed's GF Aneisha Cox shared unique gameday outfit

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed embarked on his third season in the NFL on Sunday afternoon. The Packers kicked off Week 1 of the NFL season with a commanding 27-13 win over the NFC North rival Detroit Lions.

The third year wide receiver out of Michigan State had support from girlfriend Aneisha Cox as he took the field for the new season. Cox, who was recently crowned, Miss Wisconsin, showed off her unique gameday outfit in a post on Instagram.

She wore a custom green skirt that represented Reed's number 11 Green Bay Packers jersey. She paired it with a white button-down shirt and a custom football purse.

"Thought I came to play?"- Aneisha Cox wrote in the caption
Jayden Reed played 18 offensive snaps for a total of three catches and 45 yards and one touchdown. During the game though, Reed suffered a foot injury that caused him to miss practice on Monday. As of Thursday though, the 25-year-old was removed from the injury report and appears to be good to go for Thursday night's game against the Washington Commanders.

Reed is looking to build off a solid season in 2024 when he had 64 catches for a total of 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
