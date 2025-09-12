Jayden Reed sends 3-word message after suffering brutal collarbone injury vs. Commanders

Green Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed broke his collarbone in the team's 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 on Thursday night. Reed went down in the first quarter after making a 39-yard catch on the right sideline, which did not count.Washington safety Quan Martin fell on Reed’s right shoulder during the play. Reed exited and did not return. However, after the game, the Green Bay wideout tweeted a hopeful message about his injury.&quot;I’ll be back,&quot; Reed tweeted.The Packers drafted Reed in the second round in 2023. He has been an important player for them in the past two seasons.Reed also had a strong start to the 2025 season. He recorded 45 yards and a touchdown on three receptions in Green Bay's 27-13 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1.Unfortunately for the Packers, Reed is expected to be out for a while due to his collarbone injury.Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur offers update on Jayden ReedGreen Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed - Source: ImagnAfter Thursday night's win, Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Jayden Reed is set for a spell on the sidelines due to his injury.&quot;He's going to miss a lot of time,&quot; coach Matt LaFleur said. &quot;We'll see how fast he can recover and heal and certainly I would expect him back at some point this season, but obviously it's a big blow to us. He's a guy who's a catalyst for our offense and our football team, quite frankly, the energy he brings and he's a dawg.&quot;The Packers have gotten off to a great start this season. With two wins in two games, LaFleur's team looks on the right path.However, Reed's injury will be cause for concern for Green Bay. Early reports claim that Reed could be out for six to eight weeks.The Packers will aim to continue their perfect start to the season when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.