Jaydon Blue Draft Rumors: Texas RB linked with NFC playoff contenders as perfect fit 

Running back Jaydon Blue was one of the nearly two dozen Longhorns to participate in Texas' pro day on Tuesday, and he opened some eyes. Some, like ESPN's Justin Reid, believe the San Francisco 49ers could be interested in adding Blue in the 2025 NFL draft.

During the pro day, Blue opened up about suffering a Grade 2 groin strain, which an MRI later showed that he tore the muscle during the process of preparing for the NFL draft. Despite that, he still participated in the NFL Combine and had some incredible numbers.

He spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the injury and said via On3.com:

"During the Combine, I was dealing with a little groin injury. I found out I ran with a small tear in my groin, so it kind of affected the way I ran, like I wanted to, or push off. So for me to come out healthy and be able to showcase what I can really do out here, it's a good feeling."

Last season with the Texas Longhorns, he finished with 134 rushing attempts for 730 yards (5.4 yards per carry) with eight rushing touchdowns and 42 receptions for 368 yards (8.8 yards per catch) with six receiving touchdowns. Blue was able to impress after the Longhorns lost both CJ Baxter and Christian Clark for the entire season.

Jaydon Blue runs impressive 40-yard dash

The RB was able to dominate even with his injury as he ran an official 4.38-second 40-yard dash in Indianapolis during the Combine. That was the second-fastest time out of any of the running backs, but he could run even better during his Texas pro day.

According to Reid, scouts believe that Blue shaved 0.1 seconds off his time as he ran 4.28 and 4.29 seconds during his two attempts on Tuesday. He also reportedly had meetings set up with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the draft.

The San Francisco 49ers currently do not have a scheduled meeting with Blue, but things can change instantly ahead of the draft.

