Jaylen Waddle injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Wild Card round clash vs Chiefs

Jaylen Waddle has been one of the most important offensive players for the Miami Dolphins this season. The wideout racked up 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions in 14 games during the regular season.

Although Waddle has played a key role for the Dolphins in helping them reach the postseason, he has been nursing an ankle injury ahead of the Wild Card game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Jaylen Waddle injury update

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle was a limited participant in the Miami Dolphins' training session on Tuesday. That's a big boost for the team ahead of their crunch matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Waddle missed the last two regular-season games for Miami. Although he was in contention to play in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins opted against risking their star wideout, as they had already qualified for the playoffs.

Miami eventually lost to Buffalo in the final regular season game, which cost it the AFC East title.

What happened to Jaylen Waddle?

Waddle picked up his injury in the Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was tackled near his left ankle by Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a two-yard run in the third quarter.

Waddle appeared to be in some discomfort after being tackled. He then headed back into the dressing room and didn't return. Nonetheless, Waddle is expected to return to action for the first-round playoff game against Kansas City if he can partake in full practice later this week.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins? Live stream details for NFL Wild Card round game

The Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round matchup on Saturday. The game will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs-Dolphins game will not be broadcast live on TV, but one can live stream the contest on Peacock.