Jaylen Waddle injury update: Is the Dolphins WR playing tonight?

Fantasy football fans have been eagerly waiting for a Jaylen Waddle injury update ahead of Week 4. The Miami Dolphins receiver has featured in all three games of the 2022 NFL season so far.

The Dolphins listed Waddle as 'questionable' for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The report stated that he was suffering from a groin injury.

Waddle didn't train on Monday, leading to further concerns about his fitness for Week 4. However, the Dolphins player underwent limited practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Waddle put up 102 receiving yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. He looked in prisitne condition and was a big threat to the opposition. He has a total of 342 receiving yards and three touchdowns this campaign, becoming an integral member of the team's offense.

Waddle is also one of the few reasons the Dolphins are unbeaten this season. More so, he seems to be flourishing with Tua Tagovailoa as the team's quarterback.

When is Jaylen Waddle returning?

The Dolphins are yet to provide another injury update for Waddle since listing him as 'questionable'. However, given that the receiver is not listed as 'doubtful', it may be a small boost for the AFC East franchise.

Despite the concerns surrounding his gorin injury, Waddle is tipped to start against the Bengals in Week 4. The Dolphins will likely make a late decision on the player.

With his performances so far, Waddle has put up 53.9 fantasy points in three games. He is averaging an impressive 18 points per game this season.

