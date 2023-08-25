Jaylen Warren contract: How much will Steelers RB earn in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action in the preseason, and they have been dominant so far, blanking the Atlanta Falcons at halftime, even though quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky have so far not contributed to the score line.

All the Steelers' touchdowns have so far come from the ground, with Jaylen Warren scoring the second:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Over the Cap, Warren is on a three-year contract worth $2.57 million. This year, he is expected to earn $870,000 as well as a prorated bonus of $4,000. He will become a restricted free agent in 2025.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

A brief overview of Jaylen Warren's career

Born in Clinton, North Carolina, Jaylen Warren moved to Salt Lake City in Utah as a youth, where he broke the state's single-season rushing record at 3,099 yards as a senior. During that campaign, he rushed for at least 100 yards in all 14 games, with all but two of them also being 200-yarders.

Warren began college at Snow, rushing for at least 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns in his two seasons there. As a sophomore, he was named the NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year and made the All-American First Team.

That inspiring performances got him a recruitment to Utah State, but he managed only 569 yards and five touchdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic reduced his 2020 to just three games, 252 rushing yards, and three touchdowns.

Said pandemic and the ensuing truncation of the football led the NCAA to grant multiple players another year of eligibility, and Jaylen Warren was among them. He used it to transfer to Oklahoma State and rebounded immensely, rushing for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he was named the Big XII Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

In the following year's draft, Warren did not go off the board, but he did join the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. He performed strongly enough in preseason camp to make the final roster. He called it "a dream come true" at that time:

"It's still surreal at this point. I feel like I have to tone it down, still be focused. I can't be too hyped, too star-struck. I've got to control it and realize I am playing the game I have been playing since I was eight."

He would finish his rookie season with 379 rushing yards and one touchdown, though he also suffered a fumble.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 387 votes