Jaylen Wright makes feelings known on Tua Tagovailoa’s stance after Terron Armstead’s retirement

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:14 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp
NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp

Despite losing a veteran offensive player this offseason, Jaylen Wright is confident that the offense is primed for a big year.

The Dolphins running back addressed who is going to step up and lead the group following the retirement of five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

“Tua (Tagovailoa), of course, you know Tua is definitely that main leader," Wright said on Friday (0:10), via the “Up and Adams” show. "He’s number one for a reason. He’s that guy. He’s going to lead us, lead us to something big this year. I have confidence and faith that we’re going to be very good this year as a team, as a whole.”
After leading the league with 401.3 yards per game in 2023, Miami's offense dropped to 18th in that category last year, averaging 325.9 a game. Wright will be depended on to run the ball effectively, an area the Dolphins were mediocre at last season. They averaged 105.6 rushing yards per game.

Tua Tagovailoa will be one of the big names called upon to lead the offense in 2025. Wright believes the quarterback is ready to take his game to another level, and he also said that the team is laser-focused on next season.

“Tua, you know he’s been as locked in as anybody can be," Wright said (0:55). "The team has been locked in, even the coaches have been locked in, just the team camaraderie, brotherhood, you know everybody has been coming together, that’s what really matters.”

Last season, Tagovailoa led the NFL in completion percentage (72.9), throwing 19 touchdown passes with just seven interceptions. However, he only featured in 11 games due to injury.

Tua Tagovailoa is under the most pressure to perform for Dolphins next season

Given the array of talent the Dolphins have at their disposal, most of their offensive weapons are under pressure to step up in 2025.

At the top of that list, according to the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad is Tua Tagovailoa.

“Tua has led the NFL in passing yards, passer rating, and completion percentage," Schad wrote on Thursday. "But he’s yet to lead the Dolphins to a playoff victory. If Tua does not accomplish that in 2025, the franchise could look to move on from him.”

In 2022, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating and was first in the league in passing yards the following season (4,624). It was the only campaign where he made the Pro Bowl.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
