Jaylin Lane leaves Ja'Marr Chase out of his top 3 WRs in NFL

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane was given a difficult task that he ended up solving easily. He still surprised plenty of fans when mentioning his top three NFL wide receivers.

During a Wednesday conversation on Kay Adams' show "Up & Adams," Lane picked his three favorite active wide receivers in the league.

"I'm a little biased, because I'm 5'10", I like small receivers. I'm going Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra (St. Brown) and Terry McLaurin," Lane said.

Adams pointed out he left Ja'Marr Chase out, and Lane replied that its easy to argue who makes the cut and who misses out when making such lists.

"I rock with Ja'Marr too. See, we always get into arguments to say who's better."

Justin Jefferson has been considered one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in the past couple of years. He's played a key role in the Minnesota Vikings playing postseason football in 2024 and 2022.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has established himself as one of the most reliable players in his position, although he arguably doesn't draw the same attention as Jefferson, Chase and others, he's quietly become a solid wide receiver for the Detroit Lions.

As for Terry McLaurin, he benefitted from having Jayden Daniels under center, posting a remarkable season with the surprising Washington Commanders and leading them to the NFC Championship Game.

Those three are big options to look up to for the Virginia Tech product.

Ja'Marr Chase, meanwhile, is fresh off signing a massive four-year, $161 contract to lead the Bengals' offense to the promised land alongside Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

Jaylin Lane reveals he grew up idolizing Hines Ward

The four wide receivers Jaylin Lane mentioned were not the only ones that had an impact on him growing up. During his conversation with Adams, Lane revealed he grew up idolizing Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward.

This was a topic of discussion on the show, as he admitted he was a Steelers fan too.

"Yeah, he was originally why," Lane said when addressing the reason he became a wide receiver. "I wanted to be just like him. I almost wore 86, now I wear 83, but that's a whole 'nother story. But yeah, Hines Ward, that whole Steelers run they were going on while I was growing up, that inspired me."

Jaylin Lane isn't expected to go during the first two nights of the 2025 NFL draft. He could be a fourth-round pick, but time will tell which team acquires his services next month.

