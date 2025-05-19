Jaylin Noel's fiancee, Aliyah, calls him "definition of hard work" as Texans rookie shows off his No. 82 jersey

Jaylin Noel's fiancee, Aliyah, gushed about the newly selected NFL star for his hard work and dedication. On Sunday, she shared a post of Noel revealing his Houston Texans' No. 82 jersey.

Ad

Aliyah was proud of her fiance's achievement of making it to the NFL and cheered for him as he revealed his jersey. She penned a message in the caption of her story, which read:

"Words cannot express how proud I am of this man. He truly is the definition of hard work. Love you so much."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaylin Noel's fiancée Aliyah calls him "definition of hard work" as Texans rookie shows off his no. 82 jersey/@aliyah.hunter

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On April 29, after Texas picked him in the 2025 NFL draft, Aliyah celebrated the big day and congratulated the star:

"There’s nothing better than seeing your person live out their dreams✨ I’m so proud of you my love♥️See you soon H-Townnnnn!!!"

Ad

Jaylin Noel's fiancee was by his side on the NFL draft day, donning a matching outfit. She wore a light shade jacket and matching pants and a white T-shirt while Noel wore a jacket and pants and a white T-shirt.

In another picture, Aliyah shared a collage of three snaps of the emotional reaction of Noel after he became the 79th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jaylin Noel’s fiancee shares glimpse of her LA outing

On Sunday, Aliyah posted pictures of herself and the newly selected NFL star from her LA vacation. She captioned the post:

Ad

"LA vibes"

Ad

Aliyah turned heads in a glamorous all-black outfit on her vacation. She wore black jeans and a crop top and completed her look with a clutch as she posted a snap of enjoying her drink by the poolside.

In another snap, Aliyah posed with her fiance, who was wearing a matching black jacket and black pants. The couple was joined by Texas WR Jayden Higgins and his girlfriend, Kiersten Schmitt, during the outing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.