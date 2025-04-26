Jaylin Noel's fiancée Aliyah Hunter drops 2-word reaction after Texans draft Cyclones 

The Houston Texans picked Jaylin Noel on the second day of the 2025 NFL draft. His fiancée, Aliyah Hunter, shared her excitement on Instagram.

Ad

She reposted Iowa State Cyclones Football's official announcement on her IG Story and wrote:

“LET’S GOOOO.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aliyah and Jaylin have been together since March 17, 2023.

Ad

This year, they completed two years of togetherness. The couple got engaged on October 3, 2024.

Ad

Jaylin played at Iowa State University from 2021 to 2024. During this, he caught 245 passes, pulled off 2,855 receiving yards, and scored 18 touchdowns. In his last year, he had his best season with 80 catches, 1,194 yards, and 8 touchdowns. At the 2025 NFL Combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.39 seconds and jumped 41.5 inches high.

In Houston Texans, Jaylin will be joining his Iowa teammate Jayden Higgins again, who was also picked by the Houston Texans on Friday. At Iowa State, Jaylin and Jayden Higgins formed a strong pair. In 2024, both had over 1,000 receiving yards. Higgins' size and physicality, paired with Noel's speed and agility, made them a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Ad

Now with the Houston Texans, they hope to do the same in the NFL and help quarterback C.J. Stroud make the team’s offense even better.

Jaylin Noel and Aliyah Hunter went on a golf date together

On April 17, Jaylin Noel and Aliyah Hunter went on a golf date together in Scottsdale, Arizona. The couple stepped on the greens in stylish golf-inspired outfits and appeared to be enjoying the day out.

Ad

Aliyah Hunter is a licensed esthetician. She works on beauty treatments like eyelashes and eyebrows. She shares her work on Instagram through her page, Aesthetics By Aliyahh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.