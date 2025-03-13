The Kansas City Chiefs have started to work on strengthening their roster for the upcoming season. On Thursday, the team officially confirmed left tackle Jaylon Moore's signing on a four-year contract worth $30 million.

Almost a day before the Chiefs confirmed the signing, Moore's wife Sidney Bradley bid her farewell to San Francisco 49ers fans. On Wednesday, Bradley posted a picture from her trip to Kansas City in a private charter plane.

"Goodbye SF & see you soon KC," Bradley captioned her IG story.

Jaylon Moore’s wife Sidney Bradley reacts as Chiefs sign OT on $30,000,000 free agency move (Image Source: Bradley/IG)

The snapshot was followed by another Instagram story in which Sidney penned down a brief note for families of NFL players. In her statement, she highlighted the importance of planning retirement for an NFL player and said:

"All my NFL family, as we know the NFL is 'not for long'. Failing to plan is planning to fail. Set your family up for success. Network with CEOs and financially educated athletes. Learn about investing & plan for life after the league. 78% of NFL players go broke within THREE years of retirement.. we need to change this statistic."

Jaylon Moore’s wife Sidney Bradley pens down an emotional message following 49ers exit

Jaylon Moore started his career in the NFL with the 49ers when the franchise drafted the offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL draft as the 155th overall pick in the fifth round. Parting ways with the 49ers after spending four years with the team definitely felt heavy.

On Monday, Sidney Bradley shared an Instagram post featuring her statement on Moore’s departure from the 49ers:

"To be a part of such a wonderful organization, we leave with nothing but love in our hearts for the people we have met along the way. I plan to use this post to hand out flowers to all of the beautiful souls that are truly the reason we survived the hard times and made the last four years some of the best years of our lives."

"We welcomed both of our sons here. The Bay will always be near and dear to our hearts. We will miss each and every one of you. We could not thank the 49ers enough for all they have done for our family."

As the Chiefs work on strengthening their roster, Moore will get enough time to adjust to the new environment ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

