JC Jackson had not had a good go of it with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Pro Bowler was expected to be an anchor and a shutdown corner for Brandon Staley's defense, but that did not transpire upon his massive contract. Now, he's been traded elsewhere.

The Chargers sent Jackson back to where his career began: with the New England Patriots. The star corner is back home, but how did the two teams do in making this trade?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JC Jackson trade details

According to reporter Ian Rapoport, this trade just happened. The trade is official, and it involves a pick swap of two draft picks in the 2025 draft. The two teams will swap sixth and seventh-round picks in that draft.

Expand Tweet

That means that the Patriots' 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks will now go to the Chargers. The Chargers' initial 2025 sixth and seventh-round selections will go to New England along with Jackson.

JC Jackson trade grade for New England Patriots

The New England Patriots get a B for this trade. It's no secret that JC Jackson played much better under Bill Belichick and a return to form is certainly possible. However, the compensation they gave up could end up being better than what they got from LA.

Furthermore, Jackson is not a cheap player by any means. His contract now goes on their books, and it's a contract they didn't really want to pay when he first hit free agency.

Nevertheless, Jackson has the capability to play better and adding him back is a fine move for the 2023 season. It's just not a perfect trade, nor did they fleece the Chargers in any way.

JC Jackson trade grade for Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers earn an A- for this trade. JC Jackson was playing horribly for the Chargers, and he had been reduced to middling playing time. For such a highly-paid player, that is disastrous. Getting him off the books is a great move.

The compensation could end up being a positive change, too. 2025 is a ways away, but the future is brighter in Los Angeles than it is in New England currently. They could end up moving up in those rounds as a result, though sixth and seventh-rounders are usually not impact players.

JC Jackson contract details

JC Jackson signed a 5 year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers at the beginning of 2022. That included a $25 million signing bonus, $40 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $16.5 million.

He has an opt-out in 2025, but it's unlikely that he'd make more on the open market, so expect him to stay with the Patriots until then.

Expand Tweet