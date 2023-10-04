JC Jackson had not had a good go of it with the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Pro Bowler was expected to be an anchor and a shutdown corner for Brandon Staley's defense, but that did not transpire upon his massive contract. Now, he's been traded elsewhere.
The Chargers sent Jackson back to where his career began: with the New England Patriots. The star corner is back home, but how did the two teams do in making this trade?
JC Jackson trade details
According to reporter Ian Rapoport, this trade just happened. The trade is official, and it involves a pick swap of two draft picks in the 2025 draft. The two teams will swap sixth and seventh-round picks in that draft.
That means that the Patriots' 2025 sixth and seventh-round picks will now go to the Chargers. The Chargers' initial 2025 sixth and seventh-round selections will go to New England along with Jackson.
JC Jackson trade grade for New England Patriots
The New England Patriots get a B for this trade. It's no secret that JC Jackson played much better under Bill Belichick and a return to form is certainly possible. However, the compensation they gave up could end up being better than what they got from LA.
Furthermore, Jackson is not a cheap player by any means. His contract now goes on their books, and it's a contract they didn't really want to pay when he first hit free agency.
Nevertheless, Jackson has the capability to play better and adding him back is a fine move for the 2023 season. It's just not a perfect trade, nor did they fleece the Chargers in any way.
JC Jackson trade grade for Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers earn an A- for this trade. JC Jackson was playing horribly for the Chargers, and he had been reduced to middling playing time. For such a highly-paid player, that is disastrous. Getting him off the books is a great move.
The compensation could end up being a positive change, too. 2025 is a ways away, but the future is brighter in Los Angeles than it is in New England currently. They could end up moving up in those rounds as a result, though sixth and seventh-rounders are usually not impact players.
JC Jackson contract details
JC Jackson signed a 5 year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers at the beginning of 2022. That included a $25 million signing bonus, $40 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $16.5 million.
He has an opt-out in 2025, but it's unlikely that he'd make more on the open market, so expect him to stay with the Patriots until then.