Former Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah has been traded to the Atlanta Falcons after three seasons with the franchise. He got traded after the Lions added DB's Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Okudah has played 25 games and has recorded 124 tackles, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and one forced fumble.

His agent confirmed the news and said that the trade between the two teams was a seamless and collaborative process.

Jeff Okudah Falcons contract breakdown:

Okudah is set to earn $10.6 million this season with the Atlanta Falcons. He signed a four-year $33.5 million rookie deal with the Detroit Lions and will be on the final year of his contract. He could make $11.5 million next season on the fifth-year player option if Atlanta decides to pick it up.

Jeff Okudah trade details

The Falcons got a steal as they landed first-round talent for a fifth-round pick. Okudah hasn't played up to his expectations thus far, but he dealt with injuries in his first two seasons.

Okudah is only 24 years old and gets a fresh start in Atlanta. It will be interesting to see how he does with his new franchise. He has played 25 games over the past three seasons, and has recorded 103 solo tackles, 21 assists and two interceptions.

Last season he recorded 59 solo tackles, 14 assists and one interception in 15 games. The Falcons are loading their defense, and the acquisition of Okudah could turn out to be significant for them.

