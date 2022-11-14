Many were shocked when the Indianapolis Colts hired their former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday as their new head coach. The Colts had just parted ways with Frank Reich and this decision by owner Jim Irsay was criticized heavily.

As per reports, in order to take the head coach position for the Colts, Saturday had to leave his fantasy football league. This is in light of it being against the league's rules and regulations as fantasy football correlates with betting.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



The new manager? Former NFL WR Eric Decker.



@Melanie_Collins



: CBS | Paramount+ Jeff Saturday had to relinquish control of his fantasy football team this week.The new manager? Former NFL WR Eric Decker.: CBS | Paramount+ Jeff Saturday had to relinquish control of his fantasy football team this week.The new manager? Former NFL WR Eric Decker.@Melanie_Collins 📺: CBS | Paramount+ https://t.co/kgA7wE1Ys3

It was later confirmed that Jeff Saturday's fantasy team was transferred to former player Eric Decker. Although Saturday won't be able to play fantasy football for the rest of the season, he wouldn't mind coaching in the NFL as an alternative.

In his first game as Colts head coach, he brought quarterback Matt Ryan back to the starting lineup. Indianapolis went on to win the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts are currently 4-5-1 and could still possibly make the playoffs.

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak If the Colts win, the story will be about Jeff Saturday.



What it should be about: the 3-3-1 Colts benching Matt Ryan, who was playing Perfectly Acceptable and at times Extremely Tough And Impressive football, for Sam Ehlinger because ownership was impatient If the Colts win, the story will be about Jeff Saturday.What it should be about: the 3-3-1 Colts benching Matt Ryan, who was playing Perfectly Acceptable and at times Extremely Tough And Impressive football, for Sam Ehlinger because ownership was impatient

Former NFL Scout lauds Jeff Saturday for the win in his first game as NFL HC

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff was left very impressed by Jeff Saturday for winning his debut NFL game as head coach. Here's what he said:

"Jeff Saturday was the butt of every single human being's jokes, including mine, thinking it was pretty crazy. The guy was on the couch. It turns out that Jeff Saturday was in a fantasy football league with a ton of former players. He had to give up his fantasy football team, why? He's now the head coach."

"Listen, Matt Ryan's got his flaws in his diminishing player, but you get them on the right game, you can still win with them."

Benching Matt Ryan was never the right decision taken by the Colts, and the new head coach showed them why Ryan is critical to the team's success. In the game against the Raiders, the veteran completed 21/28 of his passes and threw for 222 yards with a touchdown.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate 2021 Jonathan Taylor is back.



2021 Jonathan Taylor is back. https://t.co/g8JWJ9Yw79

Running back Jonathan Taylor was able to get back into form as well, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown. The Colts will face the Philadelphia Eagles next week and it is going to be a tough task for their new head coach.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the 3&Out Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes