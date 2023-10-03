Jeff Saturday ridicules Bill Belichick's archaic roster construction leading up to Mac Jones’ implosion vs Cowboys

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick have both gotten their biggest volley of criticism this year in response to their team's 38-3 embarrassing loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, while many are hurling insults, one former head coach is attempting to uncover what went wrong that led the team into an offensive and defensive slaughter. Here's how he put it while speaking on Get Up on Tuesday:

"[00:03:17] You looked at it this season when they put the roster together, you're like, 'Well, they're not going to score points. This is going to be a defense [and] special teams type of team'. You made the point that they have two good tight ends. Welcome to 1999. If those are the two best guys you've got, we're in trouble, boys. [00:03:34]"

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels tied after the first month

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys

At this point, many still see Josh McDaniels as the apprentice and Bill Belichick as the master. However, while both have very different historical resumes, what they've done in 2023 is a different story. After four games, Belichick is 1-3 with a lone win over Zach Wilson.

After the same number of games, McDaniels is also 1-3 with a lone win over Russell Wilson. That said, McDaniels has a few reasons he can lean on to explain the shortcomings.

McDaniels has been working through injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick's roster has remained healthy at the most important spots.

Unlike McDaniels, who didn't unilaterally choose Jimmy Garoppolo to be his signal caller, Belichick personally chose Mac Jones and every player on his roster. While the records are tied, one could argue that McDaniels truly has the lead in the comparison.

Tom Brady stuck with disappointing results amid Raiders slump

Tom Brady greets fans at Raiders vs Cowboys

That said, the Raiders have done more than disappoint Mark Davis and fans around the country. Tom Brady bought a piece of the team this offseason and in return, he's watched them open at 1-3. That leads fans to wonder how long the minority owner of the team will sit idly by before calling for change.

As a minority owner, he likely can't force anything on his own by conventional means. That said, as a former player, Davis has reason to listen to the former quarterback and most accomplished player in NFL history. Will Tom Brady pull for a change in 2024?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.