Jeff Wilson Jr. injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Fantasy football managers will be keeping a keen eye on Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. as he battles through an injury ahead of Week 6. The buzz around his return is understandable, especially for those eager to make the right lineup decisions.

Here's the latest on Wilson's injury and his chances of playing in Week 6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Jeff Wilson Jr. Injury Update

In recent practice sessions, Jeff Wilson Jr. paints a promising picture on the practice field. Despite grappling with ribs and finger niggles, Wilson flashed his skills in limited practice sessions, igniting hope among Dolphins supporters.

Dolphins fans will have their fingers crossed, hoping to see Wilson back at 100% as he has been cleared for a full practice on Sunday.

What happened to Jeff Wilson Jr.?

The injury saga began in August with a rib and finger issue when he was put on IR by the Dolphins. He was struggling with the issue throughout preseason.

Given De'Von Achane's recent injury, the onus will be on Wilson to make up for his absence.

The RB phenom was second in the league in rushing yards (460) despite minimal game time in the first two weeks. Unfortunately, Achane suffered a knee injury in the Dolphins' 31-16 rout of the New York Giants. He will likely be placed on Injured Reserve for the next four weeks.

Raheem Mostert will likely take on a higher workload in Achane's absence, though Wilson Jr's fitness will be key to keeping Mostert in shape over this stretch.

When Will Jeff Wilson Jr. Return?

The burning question on everyone's mind is when Jeff will make his return to the Dolphins' lineup. While he has been limited in practice, the Miami Dolphins are optimistic about his recovery.

The team's decision to activate Wilson's 21-day practice window signifies their confidence in his rehabilitation progress. With no other running back listed on the injury report, all eyes are on Wilson to see if he will be ready for the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier