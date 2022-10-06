NFL Fantasy Football RB pick between 49ers' Jeff Wilson and Colts' Nyheim Hines: Who should you pick? 

Who should you pick between Jeff Wilson and Nyheim Hines for your fantasy team in Week 5? The San Francisco 49ers travel to the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Whereas, the Denver Broncos host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

The 49ers look to build upon their most recent win over the Los Angeles Rams (24-9). So far, they are 2-2. Both their home games have been massive victories, but Wilson's side haven't looked good away from home.

The Colts have had a bad start to the season. They have only managed to get one victory, against the Kansas City Chiefs (20-17). They began the season with a tie against the Houston Texans. Their latest game was a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jeff Wilson and Nyheim Hines' key stats this season

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Wilson has covered 255 rushing yards, 57 rushing attempts and one touchdown in his first four weeks. He had a 100% catching rate in his first three matches. In Week 1, the running back could only manage nine attempts for 22 rushing yards and two receptions.

He slowly caught pace in his second game against the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson registered 18 attempts for 84 yards and two receptions in that fixture. Against the Broncos, he pulled 12 attempts for 75 yards and three receptions. In Week 4, he made 18 attempts for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Nyheim Hines managed six receptions for 50 yards in their tie against the Texans. He also had three rushing attempts for four yards in the game. In Week 2, the RB marked five receptions for 37 yards and just a single rushing attempt. In a home victory against the Chiefs, he pulled five receptions for 23 yards and three rushing attempts for seven yards. Hines was silent in Week 4 against the Titans. He only managed two receptions for three yards and a single rushing attempt.

Jeff Wilson vs Nyheim Wilson: Who should you pick for Week 5?

Nyheim Hines - Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts

Jeff Wilson played nine games last season and collected a total of 44.5 fantasy points. This season, he has 35.3 points in his first four games at an average of 8.8 per game. His workload in the past three games has been satisfactory for the fantasy managers. He will certainly play an RB2 role against the Panthers in Week 5.

In the 2021 season, Nyheim Hines collected 72.6 fantasy points in 17 games for the Colts. He averaged 4.3 per game. He has compartively lower points than Wilson this season (12.4). Despite being RB1 in Jonathan Taylor's absence, his fantasy score has been poor. We suggest that you pick Jeff Wilson for your fantasy team for Week 5.

