"Jeffrey Dahmer vibes": NFL fans react to JJ Watt's new look as CBS analyst for Week 3 Steelers-Patriots clash

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:00 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
"Jeffrey Dahmer vibes": NFL fans react to JJ Watt's new look as CBS analyst for Week 3 Steelers-Patriots clash (Credit: IMAGN)

Former NFL star JJ Watt surprised fans with his new look ahead of the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers clash in Week 3 of the 2025 season. Watt, whose broadcasting career started in 2023, has worked his way to a game analyst role with CBS Sports.

A couple of hours before the kick-off between the Steelers and the Patriots, Watt debuted a new look. He wore glasses and a hairstyle that made him resemble an anchor from an old era. Even the NFL on CBS' X account said he looked like a '70s star.

Shortly after, many fans shared their reactions and said Watt resembled late serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

"Jeffrey Dahmer vibes," one fan said.
"Rockin the Dahmers," another fan said.
"If Dahmer played football and then became a sportscaster…," another fan added.
Others found more resemblances, likening JJ Watt to characters from different TV shows and movies.

"Dang, looks like a character from Boogie Nights," one fan said.
"That is JJ as Jim as Dwight," another fan added.
"Tackleberry from Police Academy !" another fan wrote.

JJ Watt played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending 10 of them with the Houston Texans, where he became a total legend, before wrapping things up with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021-2022. The retired defensive end left the game as one of the best defenders of all time and now he's showing a different side of his personality with his work on TV.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

