"Jeffrey Dahmer vibes": NFL fans react to JJ Watt's new look as CBS analyst for Week 3 Steelers-Patriots clash

Former NFL star JJ Watt surprised fans with his new look ahead of the New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers clash in Week 3 of the 2025 season. Watt, whose broadcasting career started in 2023, has worked his way to a game analyst role with CBS Sports. A couple of hours before the kick-off between the Steelers and the Patriots, Watt debuted a new look. He wore glasses and a hairstyle that made him resemble an anchor from an old era. Even the NFL on CBS' X account said he looked like a '70s star.Shortly after, many fans shared their reactions and said Watt resembled late serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. &quot;Jeffrey Dahmer vibes,&quot; one fan said. Lauren. @LMac_1326LINKJeffrey Dahmer vibes&quot;Rockin the Dahmers,&quot; another fan said. Christopher @Boyner83LINKRockin the Dahmers&quot;If Dahmer played football and then became a sportscaster…,&quot; another fan added.The Purple One @ThePurpleOne_1LINKIf Dahmer played football and then became a sportscaster….Others found more resemblances, likening JJ Watt to characters from different TV shows and movies. &quot;Dang, looks like a character from Boogie Nights,&quot; one fan said. &quot;That is JJ as Jim as Dwight,&quot; another fan added. &quot;Tackleberry from Police Academy !&quot; another fan wrote. JJ Watt played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending 10 of them with the Houston Texans, where he became a total legend, before wrapping things up with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021-2022. The retired defensive end left the game as one of the best defenders of all time and now he's showing a different side of his personality with his work on TV.