  • “Jeffrey Epstein had the goods on everybody”: Aaron Rodgers refuses to buy story around disgraced financier’s death

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 15, 2024 16:26 GMT
New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders
Aaron Rodgers has never shied away from voicing his opinion on something, and this time, he has been speaking with Tucker Carlson about Jeffrey Epstein. A widely believed conspiracy is that the disgraced former financier's death was not a suicide, and this is one Rodgers agrees with.

Taking it a step further, Rodgers stated:

“Jeffrey Epstein had the goods on everybody. There were a lot of people that didn’t want him to be alive. Then the whole wild story around multiple people being asleep and him not being watched at the time, it’s real convenient. And I just don’t believe in that many coincidences."

The New York Jets star went on to say that he's unsure why Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime partner, had a trial that largely went unnoticed, referencing the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. That had plenty of viewers, but Maxwell's didn't.

“I think there’s some weird correlations between and the anomalies," Rodgers said. "The Ghislaine Maxwell trial had next to no coverage. No TV coverage. No nightly commentary about it. No traffic to nobody. She is indicted for trafficking kids and nobody who she was trafficking kids to got indicted.”

Rodgers also discussed his personal beef with certain secret societies that he feels are possibly behind the scenes pulling the strings.

Aaron Rodgers has gotten into hot water over Jeffrey Epstein before

This is not the first time Aaron Rodgers has waded into the discourse surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. When the flight logs to his island were being uncovered, he stated on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he firmly believed Jimmy Kimmel's name would be on the list.

Aaron Rodgers has discussed Jeffrey Epstein before
Aaron Rodgers has discussed Jeffrey Epstein before

Kimmel hit back and threatened legal action for Rodgers' claims, but the Jets star doubled down. He said he wouldn't bring up such an accusation without hard evidence, but the logs that were looked into turned up no mention of Kimmel.

This led to some backlash for the Aaron Rodgers segments on the "Pat McAfee Show." He has also been at the center of vaccine conspiracies with controversial opinions, and more. Rodgers has, in the last few years, been in the public eye a lot and not always because of his on-field play.

