Jermaine Johnson drops 5-word message as Christian Bale invests $22,000,000 to build a village for foster children in California 

Jermaine Johnson recently reacted to Batman actor Christian Bale’s major investment in foster homes in California. The Oscar-winning actor is working closely with Together California to help keep foster siblings together.On Tuesday, entertainment journalist Oscar Race shared an update on Bale's project in a post on X/Twitter, revealing that the actor is investing around $22 million to build a village in California for foster children. The project will feature 12 homes, a community hub and therapy centers.Johnson reacted to the post by resharing it on X with a five-word caption that read:&quot;The one and only Batman.&quot;Christian Bale opened up about his foster home project in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith in May.&quot;This is something that when, you know, I'm closing my eyes for the last time. I wanna look and say...think about, 'Did I do some good? Did I make any changes in the world that were useful?' And this will be one of the things that I'll be most proud of when I, you know, draw my last breath,&quot; he said.The actor got the inspiration to build homes for foster children around 17 years ago. He later met Tim McCormick, who runs foster homes, and started working with him to begin this project.Jermaine Johnson shares health update with fansThe New York Jets linebacker had a tough time on the field last season. He tore his Achilles tendon in Week 2 and missed the entire season. On July 25, he provided an update on his health by sharing a post on X:&quot;Just landed back from LA after checking in with my surgeon and my team out there and… IM CLEARED YALL. After I was told that, these past 10-11 months flashed in my head and man was it tough. But through Gods grace and guidance I prevailed against all physical, mental and emotional hurdles. God is so great man. So great.&quot;Johnson was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft and has played two full seasons with the Jets. In his rookie year, he played 14 games and made 29 tackles, including 18 solo and 11 assisted.He had a remarkable time in 2023, recording 55 tackles, including 36 solo and 19 assisted in 17 games.The Jets start their new season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7.