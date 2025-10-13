Jermaine Johnson shares cryptic message amid rising trade rumors after Jets' 0-6 record

Jermaine Johnson could be heading out of the New York Jets as the trade deadline approaches. Following a 0-6 start to the season for the team, the Jets are now viewed as potential sellers, with some high-profile names emerging as possible trade candidates amid inquiries.Per SNY.tv NFL insider Connor Hughes, the Jets are fielding significant interest in Johnson as the November trade deadline nears. The edge rusher has become a key name to monitor amid several inquiries from teams, despite the expectation that he would command a high price.“DE Jermaine Johnson is a name that has come up for several teams in need of edge help in trade discussions, sources told SNY,” Hughes wrote on X. “It would take 'a lot' for the Jets to part with Johnson, a team involved in those conversations said.&quot;Jermaine Johnson fueled the rumors around his future with the Jets with a cryptic social media post on Monday. The edge rusher posted a “face with raised eyebrow” on X, immediately raising a lot of attention and speculation about his future with the struggling New York Jets.Johnson returned to the Jets starting lineup against the Denver Broncos at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. He made it known on Friday that the defensive players had met to discuss the issues around the team, showcasing his commitment.“Everybody was on the same page,” Johnson said. “We have to be better. We can’t be the reason we lose. That can’t happen. We have too much talent. Coach AG has had our back regarding how he runs this thing, instilling a certain culture here. We have to have his back by putting a good product out there. That’s our job. We definitely take full accountability.”Discussions around Jermaine Johnson’s value intensifyIn the case of a trade, the right value for Jermaine Johnson is expected to be a bone of contention. According to Connor Hughes’ report New York Jets value the edge rusher highly, but potential suitors have differences in opinion on what his value should be.“Two front office sources unaffiliated with the Jets said there is absolutely value in Johnson, a premier player against the run and solid pass rusher,” Hughes wrote in his report.“The two sources from two different teams both agreed a first-round pick is too rich. A second-rounder is possible, but a third-rounder would be most likely, though compensation can increase if two teams bid against each other.”Jermaine Johnson was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft after a five-year career that spanned across three programs, including Georgia and Florida State. He made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2023, and the Jets picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract in April.