Jerod Mayo gets extremely blunt on reports of Patriots seeking outside advice for Drake Maye's development

Last week, reports emerged that the New England Patriots' top brass were keen on ensuring they don't fluff rookie quarterback Drake Maye's development after failing to maximize former first-round pick Mac Jones' potential. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the team sought outside counsel to learn how to nurture a young quarterback and is planning to implement the advice it received.

When asked about the validity of these reports on "The Greg Hill Show" on Monday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo claimed they were bogus. He said:

"All those reports are false. None of those reports are true."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Mayo pointed out that as head coach, it's his job to defend his coordinators, coaches, and players. He then praised offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who Mayo claims has been responsible for Maye's development. Mayo added that he doesn't view the report as a slight on him.

"I don't look at it as a shot towards me. Look, I have a good relationship with ownership. I have a good relationship with our coaches. Unnamed sources and all that stuff - I mean, is what it is," said Mayo per CBS News Boston.

His defensive stance is understandable. The rookie head coach wouldn't want to undermine himself and his coaching staff publicly by confirming that the Patriots top brass believed they weren't well-equipped to handle Drake Maye's development.

However, it's worth noting that the Patriots started the year with Jacoby Brissett as the starting quarterback and planned to let the rookie sit behind the veteran for the entire season before handing him the reins next season.

However, they switched to Maye in Week 6, perhaps due to the top brass' intervention. Regardless, it's been a positive change for the team.

Jerod Mayo on Drake Maye's development

Drake Maye had arguably his best performance of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (30-of-40 for 282 yards, two TDs, one INT). But while Mayo is positive about his rookie quarterback's development, he still wants everyone to temper their expectations.

"I feel good about the trajectory that he's going on," said Mayo per CBS. "I would also say as people continue to be excited -- which it is exciting to have a quarterback go out there and play like that -- we need to continue to manage our expectations and realize that he is a rookie quarterback. And hopefully he continues on this trajectory, because that will help us become a good football team."

The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft was thrown into the deep end in Week 6 against the Houston Texans but has done a good job navigating rough waters. In six starts, he has led the Patriots to a 2-4 record. He has thrown for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 280 yards and one touchdown.

In addition to his talent, Drake Maye has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff with his charisma and leadership. Following the Patriots' 19-3 road win over the Chicago Bears, where quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked nine times, the rookie asked reporters to give the defense a round of applause during his post-game press conference.

The entire organization looks reenergized since Drake Maye took over from Brissett as the starter. The Patriots have been looking for a new franchise quarterback and a leader since Tom Brady's exit in 2020. They have high hopes for the rookie and he has done but impress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.