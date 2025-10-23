Jerome Ford trade rumors: Browns open to dealing star RB after Quinshon Judkins steals spotlight

Quinshon Judkins has enjoyed an excellent start to his NFL career. The Cleveland Browns' rookie running back has racked up 467 yards and five touchdowns on 109 carries, along with 62 yards on nine receptions, despite the team's overall struggles.

Since Judkins has been a key factor in Cleveland's offense this season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday reported that the Browns are "open" to trading Jerome Ford ahead of the 2025 deadline.

The reports of Ford's potential trade away from Cleveland come only a few days after Judkins recorded 25 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday.

Ford, on the other hand, played in just 13 offensive snaps against Miami. Moreover, another one of Cleveland's rookie running backs, Dylan Sampson, had more carries than Ford for the second straight game.

The Browns took Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He made 12 starts in the 2023 season, but his productivity dropped last season since Nick Chubb returned from his injury.

This season, Ford has 73 yards on 21 carries, along with 77 yards on 20 receptions across seven games. His output has declined even further since the Browns are using their rookie RBs more often.

The NFL's trade deadline will end on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. ET.

Quinshon Judkins and Browns will face the New England Patriots in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins - Source: Getty

Quinshon Judkins and the Browns (2-5) will face the New England Patriots (5-2) in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots are on a four-game win streak and will be aiming to continue their strong run when they host Cleveland.

The Browns, who won their second game of the season against the Dolphins, will hope that Judkins can build on his stellar outing from Week 7.

